Never Add Salt To Cold Pasta Water — Here's What You Should Do Instead

Add enough water to your pot to fully submerge your pasta, sprinkle some salt in, then toss in the noodles — sounds easy, right? Boiling pasta may seem like the simplest thing in the world, but there's heated debate when it comes to these steps, namely with salting. However, experts seem to agree on one thing, and that's to add salt right as the water boils.

The amount and the variety of salt, much like whether to follow up with the seasoning post-cooking, are all determined by personal preference. That said, science says that there's only one good time to salt pasta water. Sprinkling in the mineral right after filling a pot with water seems like the next natural step, but it can lead to pasta that's way too salty. When you add salt to cold water, part of that liquid will bubble up and evaporate as it boils. The salt, however, won't dissipate, leaving you with liquid that makes the noodles taste overly briny.

Additionally, salting too early means having to wait even longer before adding in the noodles. This is because salt slows water from boiling by increasing its boiling point. The mineral's ions attach to water molecules and attempt to hold them in place, meaning that a gentle simmer will take longer to explode into a rolling boil. To prevent this, always wait until the water is already boiling vigorously before sprinkling in some salt.