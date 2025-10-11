Who Has The Better Steak: Chili's Or Applebee's?

When cravings for steak strike, there's little you can do to suppress them. Yearnings for a juicy, buttery steak can't be silenced with grilled chicken. The problem is, a trip to a steakhouse can be decidedly pricy. And achieving a perfectly grilled steak at home can be a daunting task — especially if you don't have the finest cuts of meat at your fingertips. Never fear, your local fast casual restaurant offers some tasty steak options. Note: I said "some" because not all hit the mark.

I've been a food writer for 25+ years, so I decided to try and compare the steaks from Chili's and Applebee's. Both restaurants offered different cuts of steak – sirloin and ribeye — so I chose those two cuts and placed them side-by-side. The steaks came with two sides, so I tried those too. I realize the task was to judge the steaks, but it was fun to sample the side dishes nonetheless. I judged each steak based on the quality, flavor, and texture of the meat, and whether it was cooked properly. I also factored in cost because some steaks were pricier than others.

Was there a clear winner? In my opinion, yes. The best steaks were mouthwateringly delicious and cooked to perfection. And the price was reasonable too. That means, next time you're longing for steak, there's no need to make a steakhouse reservation or travel far from home.