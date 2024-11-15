The Cut Of Steak You Actually Shouldn't Cook Medium-Rare

While most chefs and butchers agree that fine cuts of steak shouldn't be cooked to well-done, even medium-rare is too done for some cuts. Tasting Table talked to steak expert Nicole Brisson, executive chef and partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu, who shared her opinion on the cut of steak you shouldn't cook medium-rare.

Advertisement

"A filet that is very lean with little to no marbleization I would recommend more on the rare side," stated chef Brisson. Marbling is the white streaks of fat that run through cuts of steak and is equated with juiciness and optimal flavor. The fat renders as it cooks, keeping the steak moist while also imparting richness that amplifies the meat's umami profile. Leaner cuts lack the marbling necessary to keep the steak moist for as long as it takes to cook it medium rare. So reduced cooking times keep lean cuts tender. If they dry out, they may become unpleasantly tough and lose flavor. And there are plenty of flavorful lean cuts of steak.

The three leanest cuts of steak are eye of round, lean top round steak, and sirloin tip side steak, but the absolute best cut of steak if you prefer leaner meat is top sirloin. Whether you grill, pan-fry, sear, or broil it, a rare steak should have an internal temperature of between 120 and 125 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a meat thermometer to know precisely when your rare steak is ready. If you don't have one, they're readily available online; this Biison ultrafast digital thermometer with a long probe costs around $16.

Advertisement