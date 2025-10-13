This Unexpected Step Makes Foil Fit Inside The Pan Perfectly

Aluminum foil is one of those kitchen staples we reach for without really thinking. Tear off a sheet, press it into a pan, hope for the best (which is usually just "less scrubbing"). But the result is often crumpled corners, torn edges, and foil that refuses to lie flat or lets cooking liquids seep under, creating more work and barely justifying its use. However, you can use this unexpected step: Just flip the pan over and press the foil down on the outside of it. Once the foil has taken on the exact dimensions, you lift it off, flip it, and set it neatly inside. Instead of wrestling the foil into shape, you let the material do what it naturally does: take on a form when pressed against a surface.

It's understandable that you may not have thought about it right away. We tend to think in terms of inside-to-outside, trying to line the space we want to cover, instead of working outside-in. But other crafts have long leaned on this way of thinking. Sewers pin fabric to dress forms; carpenters trace wood cuts from templates. Cooking is part of that same tradition. Each refinement in technique, even one as minor as reshaping foil, shifts the work from hassle to ease.