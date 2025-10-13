Make Your Onion Rings With This Sweet Ingredient And You'll Never Go Back

It's hard to make the batter for onion rings stand out when paired alongside ... well, onions. The pungently sweet alliums pack a punch in each bite, with the batter often being there as a muted barrier that stops one from biting straight into an onion. However, there are some ingredients that clearly make the appetizer better, and brown sugar is one that you won't be able to let go of.

Common ingredients for onion ring batter, like garlic powder or pepper, aim to enhance the onion's earthy taste. Brown sugar, on the other hand, adds a sweet twist that allows the ingredient's honeyed side to stand out even more. The secret ingredient for tasty onion rings has a rich, toffee flavor to it that adds depth to the pungent onions and infuses them with a subtle caramelized-onion effect — without having to stand over the alliums for an hour.

You can never add too much brown sugar to onions, but in the case of deep-fried onion rings, half a teaspoon or so is the best choice. Not only should the sugar not be a dominant ingredient in the appetizer, but too much of it can result in scorched onion rings, given sugar's quickness to caramelize. To make the onion rings, stir the brown sugar with flour, salt, and pepper. Once the rings are dredged in the flour mix, dip them in a blend of eggs, flour, buttermilk, and oil before frying.