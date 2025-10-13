What Was Mahatma Gandhi's Actual Last Meal?

Mahatma Gandhi was a vocal practitioner of vegetarianism, but he wasn't vegan and did consume animal byproducts such as ghee, butter, and curd. To him, food was imperative in shaping and maintaining not only the physicality of man, but it also played an important part in maintaining the equilibrium of the mind and soul. To this degree, Gandhi viewed food through the lens of sustenance and medicine, consuming items that he found ideal to fuel the body rather than satisfy the pleasures of the tongue.

Gandhi followed a balanced diet that featured a mix of various Indian foods. He believed that cereals (wheat in particular) were an important food group, and considered milk, pulses, and lentils to be vital sources of protein in a vegetarian diet. In terms of fats, ghee was his preferred choice, though he thought that groundnut, coconut, or even linseed oils were acceptable replacements for those who couldn't afford the high-priced ghee. He also encouraged the consumption of seasonal fruits, leafy vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

Along with being a vegetarian, Gandhi also was a lifelong teetotaler and discouraged the consumption of alcohol vociferously. He even campaigned against the consumption of alcohol , seeing it as a societal evil. His disapproval for stimulants also seeped into tea and coffee. He believed that neither were necessary for the human body and could cause it more harm than good. Throughout his life, Mahatma Gandhi had a strict and disciplined relationship with food, often experimenting and tweaking his diet to just raw or boiled vegetables. To him, food was fuel, energy, and medicine, which was best consumed mindfully.