The Everyday Tool That Makes Deboning Salmon Quick And Effortless

Beyond learning new cooking techniques, upgrading your skills in the kitchen can mean learning how to prepare ingredients. Knowing how to treat a piece of fish correctly, rather than relying on your fishmonger, can have just as much impact on the final dish as any sauces or side dishes.

While filleting fish takes the salmon off the main skeleton, fish fillets may still contain what's known as pin bones or sharp spikes that run through the flesh. These can be sifted out as you eat but they are easy to miss and could leave you with a mouthful of nasty surprises. Removing the pin bones before cooking makes for a much more enjoyable dining experience, and it's a non-negotiable if you're making sashimi, cured salmon, or salmon tartare. The trick is learning how to do it without destroying the fillet.

Professional chefs would use fish tweezers designed for the job, but you can have the same success with a pair of needle-nose pliers. These provide you with both the grip and strength required for handling such a precise task under slippery circumstances.