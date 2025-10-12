You Could Be Sitting On Some Serious Cash If You Own One Of These Antique Corkscrews

While it is perfectly reasonable to rummage around in your kitchen for a corkscrew, quickly open a bottle of wine, and toss the contraption back into a dark drawer without a second thought, you may want to pause. In addition to other vintage kitchen tools that you have carelessly thrown into a cupboard, that old corkscrew that was just in your hands could be worth a significant stack. Bottle openers with carved wooden handles can fetch several hundred dollars.

A brand known as Syroco originally made intricate wood pieces for businesses and homes, but the brand began making smaller items like wall fixtures and corkscrews. Syroco stands for Syracuse Ornamental Company, and since the late 1890s, the business has been making pieces that were affordable and of quality. The fact that these pieces are still used and sold second-hand today serves as testament to their craftsmanship.

In addition to a signature finish made from wood pulp and resin, these carved corkscrews have a stamp or label that signifies that the item is a true Syroco. The labels can cause some confusion, however, as some designs, like ones with the likeness of clowns and monks, have stickers that say "KING." Some of the carved pieces are more whimsical than others, and when looking to maximize resell value, the condition of the item is considered, in addition to how many original pieces were made.