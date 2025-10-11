Can You Pre-Order Hotel Room Service?

In the day and age where we can conjure just about any culinary item to our front door via a flurry of apps and services, it's only natural to expect the same from a hotel. And room service was the pioneer of food-to-door service, with New York's Waldorf Astoria piloting the trend in 1931. But those recovering from a red-eye flight or jetlag share a common issue when sourcing hotel breakfast — waking up in time to order an early meal before the cutoff.

Historically, the solution was pre-ordering cuisine, and guests would commonly find an order card in their hotel room that was placed on the outside of their door. The staff would then prepare a drop-off at the requested time, letting weary travelers sleep, and even hit the snooze once or twice. But the popularity of breakfast service declined as visitors started to opt for continental or buffet-style options to accommodate their schedules and simplify the process.

So, can you still pre-order hotel room service, or is the bespoke offering just a relic of the past? It depends. Pre-orders, much like room service, can still be found, but aren't universal. Upscale, highly rated locales will more commonly accommodate an advance order, including popular chains like The Four Seasons and several Disney-centric properties. It's less common in mid-tier and budget chains, but not unheard of. Select Fairmont properties allow pre-ordering, as do particular Hyatt and Hilton hotels.