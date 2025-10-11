Can You Pre-Order Hotel Room Service?
In the day and age where we can conjure just about any culinary item to our front door via a flurry of apps and services, it's only natural to expect the same from a hotel. And room service was the pioneer of food-to-door service, with New York's Waldorf Astoria piloting the trend in 1931. But those recovering from a red-eye flight or jetlag share a common issue when sourcing hotel breakfast — waking up in time to order an early meal before the cutoff.
Historically, the solution was pre-ordering cuisine, and guests would commonly find an order card in their hotel room that was placed on the outside of their door. The staff would then prepare a drop-off at the requested time, letting weary travelers sleep, and even hit the snooze once or twice. But the popularity of breakfast service declined as visitors started to opt for continental or buffet-style options to accommodate their schedules and simplify the process.
So, can you still pre-order hotel room service, or is the bespoke offering just a relic of the past? It depends. Pre-orders, much like room service, can still be found, but aren't universal. Upscale, highly rated locales will more commonly accommodate an advance order, including popular chains like The Four Seasons and several Disney-centric properties. It's less common in mid-tier and budget chains, but not unheard of. Select Fairmont properties allow pre-ordering, as do particular Hyatt and Hilton hotels.
How to pre-order hotel room service
While pre-ordering outstanding room service isn't always an option, it never hurts to try, especially if you have a tight travel itinerary. Start by selecting the right hotel. Check if pre-ordering is offered on the accommodation's website, and if you're unsure, feel free to give them a call before booking your room. If your budget allows, try to stay at an upscale, business, or historic lodging that offers more amenities. For example, San Antonio's Hotel Emma embraces the pre-order card, providing guests with a classic pre-order slip that clips to guests' front doors.
And if you can't find a traditional pre-order option at the hotel of your choice, look for modern alternatives that are nearly just as convenient. Breakfast forms have been largely replaced with digital systems, such as in-app food menus, in-room tablets, and hotel websites. Some accommodations even let you order your food directly on the room's television with no additional device required. This approach speeds up the delivery process while reducing errors, since your order is sent straight to the hotel's kitchen. You may be able to digitally order your meals in advance, depending on the hotel's unique system.
What if there's no pre-order option, digital menu, or restaurant on-site? You're not out of options, especially if you're staying in a well-populated area. Consider using third-party apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub, or Uber Eats that make it easy to avoid a mediocre hotel buffet. These services allow you to place an order days in advance, making it as convenient as possible to schedule meals around your travel plans. Some hotels even partner with food delivery services to make the process as streamlined as possible. And depending on your specific hotel's rules, they may be able to leave the food right at your door.