Michael Jackson's Favorite Mexican Meal Was An Upscale Twist On A Takeout Classic

If you had a personal chef, unlimited resources, and an entire culinary world at your fingertips, what do you think you would eat? Most of us will never be able to answer that question, but a few people in the world have the ability to do just that. Michael Jackson was one such person, and his personal chef has shared details of the King of Pop's diet over the years — including his love of spicy red chile enchiladas.

In a post on the California Eating blog, chef Mani Niall said Jackson's favorite Mexican dish was enchiladas covered in a smoky red chile sauce, which the chef also used to smother nachos and potato skins. Over a series of TikToks, he showed how to make the New Mexico chile sauce and the enchiladas Jackson liked. The enchiladas were very simple: two corn tortillas topped with sauce and cheese, served with avocado and sour cream. Even the sauce, made from scratch, was a straightforward recipe using New Mexico red chile powder, sea salt, and cumin. The sauce was brought to a boil, then thickened with a roux made by browning flour in oil.

The chef, who cooked for Jackson in the early 1980s, told People that the singer was "a vegetarian who didn't like vegetables." As you can imagine, that made cooking difficult. Niall said Jackson was not a fan of pasta, and that he liked sweets but not sugar or chocolate. Imagine trying to come up with a menu with restrictions like that. Plus, this was back in the early to mid-1980s, when vegetarian options were not nearly as diverse as they are today.