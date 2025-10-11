Whether you like simple chocolate or vanilla, or prefer something decadent like jamocha almond fudge covered in strawberries and caramel sauce, it's hard to top ice cream as one of the greatest desserts ever made. But refreshing ice cream recipes have come a long way since the treat was first created, and thankfully, progress means we no longer use ambergris — which is essentially whale poop.

Ambergris was a luxury additive in foods and perfumes for many years. For centuries, this greasy, smelly, hardened substance was harvested from the ocean, but little was known about its source. People were eating it, even using it as medicine, with no understanding of what it actually was. As the whaling industry grew in the 1800s, people learned that it is produced by sperm whales. It's believed that the hardened beaks of squid — which whales eat — are bound up in the stomach with mucus and digestive fluids, creating a sludgy, odoriferous blockage. In the past, some believed whales vomited ambergris, while these days most believe it is expelled from the other end of the creatures.

The earliest known recipe for ice cream dates back to the mid-1660s in the memoirs of Lady Ann Fanshawe. Her icy cream, as she called it, was made from cream boiled with mace, orange blossom water, and ambergris. The mix was sweetened with sugar, poured into a metal box, and then covered in ice to allow it to freeze. It was recommended that it be served with the same unfrozen, flavored cream on top. As far as vintage ice cream flavors go, this is an original that we might skip.