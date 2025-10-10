The Country That Produces The Most Chili Peppers Eats The Majority Of Them

If you're American and consider yourself to be a serious fan of all things spicy, you might need to think again. No matter how much hot sauce, Texas chili, or chili crisp you've been eating, it hasn't been enough. On the global ranking of the biggest consumers of chili pepper, the U.S. doesn't even make the top five.

According to Spherical Insights, this award goes to India, which surpassed chili consumption in the next-ranked countries of China, Mexico, Thailand, and Indonesia. India's top spot is in part due to the country's huge population but also to the amount of chili it produces. With 1.98 million metric tons grown in 2023-24 (per Seair), India has now also outranked China as the top producer of chili and accounts for 40% of production worldwide.

India's love affair with spicy peppers means that 70% of what the country grows is consumed domestically. Despite this, India still sells more chilis than any other country, making it simultaneously the most prolific producer, exporter, and consumer of chili peppers in the world.