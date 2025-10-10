Semi-Sweet Vs. Dark Chocolate: What's The Difference?

Seasoned bakers typically reach for semi-sweet chocolate to craft their treats. But, how is it different from dark chocolate, if at all? Both semi-sweet and true dark chocolate emphasize deep cocoa tones over any palate-piquing sugariness. They also share a common ingredient base: Cocoa solids, sugar, vanilla, and an emulsifying agent like soy lecithin for that crucial, delectably creamy texture. The difference between the two comes down to percentages. During the chocolate-making process, cacao nibs (the meat inside of roasted cocoa beans) get extracted and ground into chocolate liquor. This is pure chocolate, a mixture of cocoa solids and cocoa butter, not unlike how milk is a mixture of milkfat curds and liquid whey.

When a given chocolate bar is labelled with a cocoa percentage, it refers to how much of the bar is pure chocolate liquor. The more cocoa solids it contains, the more bitter it will taste on the palate. Also, relatedly, the more cocoa solids in any chocolate bar, the lower amounts of cocoa butter and sugar (there's simply less room in the equation for these elements). As a larger category, dark chocolate encompasses semi-sweet, bittersweet, and bitter chocolate types. So, technically, semi-sweet chocolate is actually a subtype of dark chocolate, and it's also the sweetest tier in the category. More specifically, semi-sweet chocolate clocks in at 35% to 65% cocoa solids, and typically contains less than 50% sugar (hence "semi-sweet").