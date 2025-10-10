Used Coffee Grounds Are The Unexpected Secret To Better Home Brews

When the lockdown occurred, many people turned to the internet for ideas on how to entertain themselves. Some took up sourdough making, some learned to dance, and others discovered home brewing. In the years since, home brewers have come up with plenty of wacky ideas for new flavor profiles and unusual ingredients to use to create interesting-tasting beers, from beer flavored with birch branches to oyster stout beer and brews reminiscent of peanut butter and jelly. So given this wide range of modern beer flavors, it's not entirely uncommon to picture a coffee-tasting beer. But did you know that you don't have to buy special ingredients to bring this creation to life?

On a deep dive into 10 of the best uses for your used coffee grounds, we discovered that it's possible (and encouraged!) to use coffee grounds in your home-brewing experiments for a rich, smooth beer that's sure to pack a punch. As the flavors are fair complements to one another, you'll often hear home brewers argue that medium-roasted coffee grounds are better tasting in darker beers, such as stouts and porters, while IPA or saison home-brewing fans will want to stick with lighter-roasted coffees, such as blondes, and avoid the medium roasts.