The Country That Produces The Most Cheese Worldwide Isn't Italy Or France
When you think of cheese and its production, you might picture Italy's fresh mozzarella made from happy cows grazing in verdant pastures or Camembert aging to perfection in vast caves in France. You may be surprised to learn that globally, the United States actually produces the most cheese, with Wisconsin and California being the states that are the biggest producers.
In 2024, the United States produced almost 6.5 million metric tons of cheese, which was about 29% of total global production, according to the USDA. Compare this to the 10.7 million metric tons produced by the entire European Union, not just one country, which accounts for about 47% of global cheese production overall. For reference, one metric ton is equivalent to about 2,200 pounds. Germany is the top producer of cheese in the European Union, producing about 2.3 million metric tons in 2024, according to uFoodin, and it exports a little more than half of all that cheese, particularly gouda and edam. Behind Germany are France and Italy, with France producing about 1.7 million metric tons of cheese and Italy producing around 1.1 million metric tons.
In 2022 and 2023, Americans ate a shocking 42 pounds of cheese per person on average. This was fueled largely by a growth in demand for specialty cheeses. Different from what you'll find behind your standard deli counter, specialty cheeses — for example, aged cheddar and various kinds of blue cheeses — are made in smaller quantities from locally sourced ingredients, sometimes using old-world and traditional cheesemaking techniques.
Wisconsin and California are the big cheese states
Using cow, goat, and sheep milk, small-batch cheesemakers in Wisconsin and California produce a dazzling array of cheeses, each with its own unique flavor and texture profile. Wisconsin produced just over 3.5 billion pounds of cheese in 2024, according to the USDA, with specialty cheese production alone accounting for just over one billion pounds. According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin via the USDA, Wisconsin produces so much cheese yearly that if treated as a country, it would hold the 4th spot worldwide in overall cheese production, behind only the remainder of the United States, Germany, and France.
Famous for its cheese curds, which are a mainstay of its cuisine, Wisconsin is the cheese capital of America. It produces not just cheddar but more than 600 different cheeses, including specialty cheeses that are prized around the country. Wisconsin boasts an astounding 95 independent cheesemakers and its very own cheese trail, where you may come across some of these 13 amazing Wisconsin cheeses.
Next on the list, California produced just under 2.5 billion pounds of cheese in 2024. Cheesemakers scattered throughout the Golden State produce more than 250 different cheeses. West Coast fromage enthusiasts can follow the California Cheese Trail to visit 44 of the state's independent cheesemakers, including fan-favorite Point Reyes, famous for their blue cheese, and Cypress Grove, famous for their goat cheeses like Humboldt Fog.