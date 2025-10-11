The Country That Produces The Most Cheese Worldwide Isn't Italy Or France

When you think of cheese and its production, you might picture Italy's fresh mozzarella made from happy cows grazing in verdant pastures or Camembert aging to perfection in vast caves in France. You may be surprised to learn that globally, the United States actually produces the most cheese, with Wisconsin and California being the states that are the biggest producers.

In 2024, the United States produced almost 6.5 million metric tons of cheese, which was about 29% of total global production, according to the USDA. Compare this to the 10.7 million metric tons produced by the entire European Union, not just one country, which accounts for about 47% of global cheese production overall. For reference, one metric ton is equivalent to about 2,200 pounds. Germany is the top producer of cheese in the European Union, producing about 2.3 million metric tons in 2024, according to uFoodin, and it exports a little more than half of all that cheese, particularly gouda and edam. Behind Germany are France and Italy, with France producing about 1.7 million metric tons of cheese and Italy producing around 1.1 million metric tons.

In 2022 and 2023, Americans ate a shocking 42 pounds of cheese per person on average. This was fueled largely by a growth in demand for specialty cheeses. Different from what you'll find behind your standard deli counter, specialty cheeses — for example, aged cheddar and various kinds of blue cheeses — are made in smaller quantities from locally sourced ingredients, sometimes using old-world and traditional cheesemaking techniques.