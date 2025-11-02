14 Unique Gifts For The Bourbon Connoisseur This Holiday Season
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Along with the holidays comes the pursuit of thoughtful gifting. It's not just about doling out money or stacking up gifts for special moments — it's also about acknowledging what's important to those in your close-knit circle. That includes all things big and small, including taking into account simple pleasures such as what your family and friends love to drink. If you have a bourbon lover in your life, we've got a list that will help you hit the gift-giving mark this holiday season.
We've put together a collection of 14 unique gifts for bourbon connoisseurs, covering a broad range of spirit-centric items. From premium bourbon collections and limited release bottles to bourbon-infused foods to handcrafted drinking glasses and tasting kits, there's bound to be a gift that will inspire. But, that's just the start. Spoiler alert: We've even listed a $2200 reserve bourbon presented in a Baccarat crystal decanter.
With gifts that range between high-brow and everyday practical, we've got you covered for gifting the most unique bourbons and spirit-related goodies. To further your pursuit, check out these 16 tips on buying bourbon for loved ones and our bourbon expert's advice on the best bottle to bring to a dinner party.
Charred Wood Bourbon Drinking Glasses
This set of Charred Wooden Bourbon Drinking Glasses from Oaksip features two wooden whiskey cups charred on the insides, naturally complementing the flavors of the charred-oak barrels used for aging bourbons. These sturdy and aesthetic vessels evoke 16th-century nostalgia, when wooden "quaich" cups cradled many a spirt in old-world Scotland. These dishwasher-safe cups also arrive in a sleek, black box perfect for gifting.
Infuse & Booze Whiskey Infusion Set
Many bourbon purists embrace the notion of subtle flavor infusions from time to time. That's where this Infuse & Booze Whiskey Infusion Set really shines, providing complexity for everyday drinks or occasional twists on classic tipples. The set includes two flavor kits: Old Fashioned with cherry, orange, and bitters; and Smoked Harvest with apple, golden raisins, mulling spices, and smoked sugar cane.
Blanton's 3-bottle Collection
For collectible gift giving, this high-end Blanton's 3-bottle collection features three coveted bourbons in stunning glass bottles with the brand's signature horse-racing stoppers. The set includes Blanton's Original Single Barrel (the first single barrel bourbon in the world), known for its notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice; Blanton's Gold Edition, which boasts citrus, fudge, and pepper; and Blanton's Straight From The Barrel, an uncut and cask strength release with bold notes of dark chocolate, dried fruit, and oak.
Angel's Envy 10-Year Cask Strength Bourbon With Personal Engraving
If there's anything better than a bottle of Angel's Envy, it's the limited-edition cask strength version newly released in 2025, which is part of the brand's carefully curated 15-Year Anniversary Distiller's Collection. This complex Angel's Envy 10-Year Cask Strength Bourbon is aged in American oak barrels and finished in Ruby Port wine casks. As an added bonus, bottles can be personally engraved for extra-thoughtful gifting.
Cooper's Cask Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Coffee
Coffee lovers, meet bourbon lovers. Not only does Cooper's Cask Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee come from premium, single-origin Colombian beans, it also boasts genuine Kentucky bourbon flavor. Green coffee beans are aged for 45 to 60 days inside recently emptied bourbon barrels, absorbing the flavors and aromas of its former inhabitants. The beans are then roasted to a smooth and rich medium-dark level.
Pappy & Company's Handmade Bourbon Balls
Pappy Van Winkle bourbons are legendary in the whiskey world, but did you know the bourbon also comes in edible form — married with chocolate and carefully topped with an unbroken pecan half? The spirit involved is the well-regarded Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year, expertly crafted into Pappy & Company's Handmade Bourbon Balls by Maggie Jones of Sugar Mama's Bake Shop in Louisville. They're available in packs of four or twelve.
Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition
This premium Woodford Reserve Baccarat Bourbon is the distillery's Kentucky straight bourbon finished in select, thrice-seasoned XO Cognac casks, then bottled in a hand-crafted Baccarat crystal decanter. The result is a refined spirit with rich layers of vanilla, caramel, dark chocolate, and dried fruit, balanced by oak and gentle spice for a smooth, velvety profile and creamy confectioner's finish. This is for ultimate gift-giving, considering its price tag of over $2,200 per bottle.
ComboJoy's Whiskey Smoker Kit
Bourbons are known for their seductively smoky personas — some more than others. Regardless of which brand or bourbon your gift recipient prefers, ComboJoy's Whiskey Smoker Kit provides endless flavor customization. The kit also comes with a portable butane-free torch, six types of wood chips, two crystal-cut style glasses, and two ice ball molds. Not to mention that it's also handy for infusing woodsy flavor into cheeses, meats, and fruits.
Kentucky Bourbon Lover's Trio
Here's a chance to bypass stressful decision-making over which bourbon to choose. This curated Kentucky Bourbon Lover's Trio lets you gift three special spirits in one go: a robust 7-Year Baker's Bourbon, a small-batch Michter's Bourbon, and a silky Legent Bourbon from Beam Suntory. They come in a sophisticated black gift box, with the option to add cigars, glasses, whiskey stones, an engraved wooden box, and more.
Bourbon Barrel's Brunch Collection Gift Box
Who says bourbon and brunch can't dance a boozy tango? Even if you don't actually add a bottle of the spirit to Bourbon Barrel's Brunch Collection Gift Box, you'll still set the tone with the bourbon-barrel aged maple syrup, accompanied by buttermilk biscuit and pancake mixes and black raspberry jam — all hailing from "bourbon country," AKA Kentucky. Each item is carefully nestled inside a sleek Bourbon Barrel Foods gift box.
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon Gift Basket
For a one-and-done holiday gift that's elaborate and shareable, there's the Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon Gift Basket. A bottle of Four Roses Single Barrel (which appeared on our list of the 30 best bourbon brands) is surrounded by the likes of Brie, truffles, fruit jellies, cookies, pretzels, and caramel popcorn. You can also add glasses, a decanter, whiskey stones, and more.
Bulleit Old Fashioned Gift Set
Bulleit joins you in the wilderness with this Bulleit Old Fashioned Bourbon Gift Set. Everything you need fits into a camper's backpack, including a ready-to-sip bottle of Bulleit Old Fashioned cocktail made with Kentucky bourbon and orange bitters. The set (packed in a wooden crate) comes with a ceramic Bulleit-branded camper mug, dried orange slices for garnishing, and a packet of Pop Daddy's bold Smoked Gouda Pretzels.
Heaven's Door Revival Tennessee Bourbon
Here's another excellent choice for personalized bourbon gifting. This gold-medal winning Heaven's Door Revival Tennessee Bourbon is "knock, knock, knocking on heaven's door" in a whiskey collaboration with music legend Bob Dylan. The bottle features art from Dylan's studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks, and there's space to add four lines of personal engravings for the music and bourbon lover in your life. Add a five-piece cigar sampler to really seal the deal.
Eat Your Bourbon Gift Box
Bourbon as an edible is no longer a far-fetched idea, evidenced by this Eat Your Bourbon Gift Box. For this collection, each small-batched item is bourbon-smoked, starting with spices like sea salt, pepper, and paprika. Then the party gets going with bourbon-laced Kentuckyaki Sauce, Bluegrass Soy Sauce fermented in repurposed bourbon barrels, and BBQ and Worcestershire sauces made from Kentucky sorghum and bourbon.