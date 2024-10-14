A Bourbon Expert's Advice For Choosing The Best Bottle To Bring To A Dinner Party
Picking a bottle of bourbon for your next dinner party may sound like a challenging task. There are so many options to choose from, and each brand has its own flavor profile and distinct tasting notes. And if you aren't sure which label to pick off store shelves and offer to the party's hosts, we spoke to an expert on the topic for help on how to go about choosing the perfect bottle.
Chris Blatner, aka @urbanbourbonist on Instagram, is a self-proclaimed executive bourbon steward and lover of the amber-colored spirit, and he was quick to point out that we don't need to dip too far into our pockets to come up with a great gift that is sure to please guests and hosts alike. "When choosing a bourbon for a dinner party, look for something versatile and crowd-pleasing like a well-rounded bottle with a mid-range proof," he advised.
Blatner also recommended a pair of specific brands – Pinhook Straight Bourbon and Barrell Foundation's Bourbon. According to Blatner, these bottles are accessible for those dipping their feet into the world of bourbon while providing enough complexity and nuance for more experienced drinkers to appreciate.
The perfect gifts for bourbon-loving hosts
Since preferences for tasting notes can vary from one bourbon connoisseur to the next, consider which labels can be enjoyed when served on the rocks and when mixed into a cocktail recipe. Brands such as Blanton's can provide a unique touch that epitomizes the single-barrel bourbon ideology while providing a conversation starter as guests sample and compare different bourbons presented at the gathering. Obscure bottles like Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve may require a bit of hunting to track down, but the depth of flavors in such brands can be a great starting point for strangers to contrast tasting notes and bond over shared drinking experiences.
For bottles that can be easily mixed into classic Manhattans or smooth Old Fashioned cocktail recipes, look to Buffalo Trace or Woodford Reserved Double Oaked for a sweet, smooth finish to the night. To go the extra mile in the gift-giving department, you can surprise bourbon enthusiasts with unique silicone molds to make ice, like this wedge, or rocks glasses and spherical molds that might turn the party into a refined affair.