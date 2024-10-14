A Bourbon Expert's Advice For Choosing The Best Bottle To Bring To A Dinner Party

Picking a bottle of bourbon for your next dinner party may sound like a challenging task. There are so many options to choose from, and each brand has its own flavor profile and distinct tasting notes. And if you aren't sure which label to pick off store shelves and offer to the party's hosts, we spoke to an expert on the topic for help on how to go about choosing the perfect bottle.

Chris Blatner, aka @urbanbourbonist on Instagram, is a self-proclaimed executive bourbon steward and lover of the amber-colored spirit, and he was quick to point out that we don't need to dip too far into our pockets to come up with a great gift that is sure to please guests and hosts alike. "When choosing a bourbon for a dinner party, look for something versatile and crowd-pleasing like a well-rounded bottle with a mid-range proof," he advised.

Blatner also recommended a pair of specific brands – Pinhook Straight Bourbon and Barrell Foundation's Bourbon. According to Blatner, these bottles are accessible for those dipping their feet into the world of bourbon while providing enough complexity and nuance for more experienced drinkers to appreciate.