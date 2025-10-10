Steal This Country-Fried Steak Technique From Kardea Brown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't actually have to steal this down-home, country-fried steak recipe from cookbook author Kardea Brown because the celebrity chef has given it all away in a recent Instagram post. The former caterer and host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown," is known for tasty Lowcountry recipes and insights into the rich history and flavors of Gullah/Geechee cuisine. If you've never tried Brown's recipes before, this is a perfect one to start on since its techniques are straightforward — with just one exception and one surprise ingredient. That exception — Brown makes her gravy before frying her country-fried steak.

While country-fried steak traditionally comes with brown gravy, Brown opts for a cream gravy, of which there are two types: White country gravy and its savory beige counterpart. Both start like all rib-sticking gravies do — with a good roux. The main difference? White country gravy doesn't include the flavorful meat drippings from cooking, while the beige version is typically made in the pan you just finished frying your meat in, sopping up all that delicious flavor. Brown goes for a black-pepper laden white country-style gravy she calls "table gravy".