The Unexpected Appliance To Help You Easily Peel Garlic

Garlic has tormented cooks for centuries. Not its flavor, which is perfect and life-affirming, but the peeling. The sticky wrapper clings like an ex who can't take a hint, fusing to your fingertips in thin, papery defiance. Humanity's consensus has always been that garlic is good, so more garlic is better, but the universe seems determined to test how much tedium we're willing to suffer for it. If you're peeling a whole head, bless you, and also, can we come over for dinner? Enter the microwave, the most unlikely sous chef in the kitchen.

The trick is as simple as it is transformative. Just trim the root ends off your cloves, pop them in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds, and the skins will slip free like silk stockings after a long night. The heat loosens the bond between the papery sheath and the clove's surface, slightly cooking the interior so it contracts away from its wrapper. You can practically hear the cloves sigh in surrender.

This method saves time, and it alters the garlic itself. Heat starts to soften the enzymes that give raw garlic its bite, mellowing its sharpness and deepening its sweetness. So while this hack makes prep effortless, it also subtly pushes the flavor toward the jammier, roasted end of the spectrum. That's a happy accident if you're tossing it into sauces or soups, less so if you need its sharp, raw intensity for vinaigrettes or pestos.