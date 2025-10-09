If You're Only Using English Muffins For Breakfast Dishes, You're Doing It All Wrong

Is there anything crispier and more delightful at breakfast than a well-toasted English muffin? The soft, chewy interior paired with the extra-crunchy exterior makes an English muffin perfect for any breakfast sandwich. It even works with just a little butter. But if it is so delicious at breakfast, why are we only eating it once a day? English muffins, like any bread, can be incredibly versatile. If you're not sure how to take that beyond your morning routine, you're in luck. We've got some ideas.

An English muffin is just another kind of bread, and one of the mistakes people make with English muffins is to not take advantage of that versatility. There are many ways to make them, but they all start with a wetter dough than regular bread. This allows the outside to cook up crispy while the inside stays chewy, filled with nooks and crannies. That makes them an amazing vessel for, say, garlic bread. Make sure you pull them apart with a fork instead of cutting clean with a knife. That way, your garlic butter mixture can soak into the uneven, spongey surface. Add cheese and it will melt into every crevice for a perfect bite every time.

Hamburger? A simple sandwich? Swap the bread for either of those with an English muffin and they will work wonderfully. For grilled cheese, try using mayo instead of butter since it has a higher smoke point. Cook over medium-low heat for about five minutes on each side to get a crispy outside and melty interior