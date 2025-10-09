Here's What Really Makes Orange Lobsters So Rare

"Consider the lobster," wrote David Foster Wallace. Now, consider the orange lobster. If you haven't before, you aren't alone. Orange lobsters are a rare 1 in 30 million sight, according to the New York Aquarium, the product of a genetic mutation that affects shell pigmentation.

Typically, the lobster's signature crimson hue is the result of specific proteins in its shell. When a certain genetic mutation occurs that causes a lack of proteins, fewer of these pigment-producing agents bond, and the result is an orange-hued shell. This bright orange color is even more remarkable considering that, in the wild, lobsters are typically a dark blue-yellow-brown hue, not turning scarlet red until after they are cooked. Further compounding their rarity is the fact that lobsters are an aggressive, territorial, and cannibalistic species. While ruddier hues allow most lobsters to blend in with their undersea environment, orange-shelled "sea bugs" stand out and might be the subject of increased targeting.

In 2024, an orange lobster named "Peaches" donated to the University of New England gave birth to 100 baby lobsters, half of which shared the rare orange-shelled trait — but scientists aren't sure exactly why. Researchers are working to identify the cause of this mutation, as well as whether it might be hereditary. "Each larvae stage is a new opportunity to look at the gene expression in that stage, making it easier to identify which genes cause this coloration," marine sciences professor Markus Frederich told News Center Maine of Peaches' orange babies.