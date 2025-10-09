Bread Vs Tortillas: The Nutrition Facts That Bust The Wrap Myth

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When faced with the choice between a wrap and a sandwich, most health-conscious diners instinctively pick the wrap. It seems like the obvious choice — that thin tortilla shell has to be better than two slices of bread, right? Well — let's take a look and see what the numbers and data are saying.

Per Nutritionix, a traditional corn tortilla weighing 24 grams will tally about 52 calories, while white bread hits nearly double that at 98 calories per 32-gram slice (so 2.1 calories per gram for tortilla versus 3.0 calories for every gram of white bread that you eat). The differences are even more dramatic when you take a look at things like sodium — white bread loads up with 180 milligrams compared to just 11 in a tortilla, for instance. Throw in higher carbs and protein, and white bread comes out swinging heavier than a tortilla in every nutritional category, both good and bad, especially if you account for the fact that there are two slices.

This is one of the main reasons why lots of health enthusiasts have been migrating over to wraps when they need a portable lunch. In fact, many restaurants and delis are promoting wraps as a supposedly "healthier option" than traditional sandwiches. However, what if we move off of nutritional databases and take a look at the numbers printed on the back of bread and tortilla packaging? The figures may surprise you (as they did us!)