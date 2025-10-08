There's An Easy Way To Create Adorable Mini Pies That Look Like Apple Roses

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some take pumpkin spice as the trend of the season, other autumnal flavors can also find their place at the center of your feasting. Truly, a fall table can look however you wish as long as there's good food upon it and good friends gathered around it. Though they look especially fancy, apple roses are surprisingly simple to prepare, with a number of helpful store-bought accommodations that can make the process even easier. Tasting Table recipe developer Autumn LeAnn created a baked cinnamon apple roses recipe that employs the clever use of a muffin tin to make adorable mini pies that are bursting with fall flavor.

Start with a scratch-made dough or opt for a streamlined take using your favorite store-bought puff pastry. Take a batch of sturdy and firm apples, remove the core using a SCHVUBENR Premium Apple Corer Tool or your preferred method, and be sure to leave the outer peel intact to create the rose-like look. Chop the apples into thin half-moon slices and soak the slices in hot water with lemon juice and sugar to soften them until they become pliable like petals of a flower.

Pat the slices dry and assemble them on a strip of homemade dough, puff pastry, or even an unrolled store-bought cinnamon roll. From there, it's a matter of tightly rolling the dough to create the mini apple roses and baking them in the oven. This will quickly become one of the best apple dessert recipes to sweeten up your fall.