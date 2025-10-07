Don't Toss Leftover Mashed Potatoes – Make This Staple Irish Side Dish Instead

Mashed potatoes are a classic comfort food that most of us eat on a fairly regular basis. And if you're making enough for a crowd, it's likely that you'll have some leftovers. While you might be tempted to throw leftover mashed potatoes out so you don't have to eat them for the rest of the week, you should repurpose them into Irish potato cakes instead.

If there's a culinary culture that knows a thing or two about potatoes, it's the Irish. Among the many famous Irish potato dishes you should know are the humble yet delicious potato cakes. Sometimes the idea of using up leftover mashed potatoes is daunting because it might require an elaborate recipe. But that's not the case with potato cakes, consisting of a few staple ingredients. Making them only requires an egg, flour, salt, pepper, and a bit of butter to cook them in. Our recipe is a true one-bowl dump-it method that uses flour and eggs to bind the mashed potatoes into a mixture that's thick enough to form into patties. Chopped chives round out the rich earthy profile with some aromatic zing. The end result is a savory, crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside cake to enjoy as a side dish or snack.