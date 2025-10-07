The Unusual Way A Slice Of Bread Can Clean Up Broken Glass

A song from the hit 2000s Nickelodeon show "Victorious" cheerfully lilts, "It's fun to run, it's fun to play, / it's fun to make things out of clay. / It's fun to fill your car with gas. / It's fun to break things made of glass." What is certain is that it is distinctly less fun to clean up things made of glass that have broken (as the song also goes on to mention). The task of safely and thoroughly collecting all of those itty-bitty (yet no less dangerous) fragments can be one of the worst messes to clean in the kitchen. But, with the help of one unusual, efficient hack, it doesn't have to be a big deal. The next time you accidentally break a drinking glass, jam jar, bottle, or lightbulb, bust out the bread.

To do it, carefully (yet firmly) press a slice of bread on top of the broken glass, sponging the area surrounding the shatter. Those irregular shards will stick to the bread and lift with ease. For maximum caution, wear thick gloves.

There are times when toothy, wide-open-crumb homemade bread is the best (most times, actually). There are also times (like making stuffing, or acquacotta) when stiff, stale bread is the best. When it comes to picking up broken glass, however, the ideal tool is a slice of plush, store-bought white bread. That tight crumb collects maximal glass fragments, while the plush, spongy texture provides the pliability needed for adhesion.