The Best Store-Bought Strawberry Ice Cream Comes From A Popular Brand

There's always room for dessert, especially when it's strawberry ice cream. It's that low-key luxury that makes staying in feel special, even without an occasion. But when it comes to store-bought varieties, that magical flavor is surprisingly hard to find. So, we ranked seven popular brands to see which one still delivers that classic joy — and one brand made it clear why it's a leader in the freezer aisle.

We tried strawberry ice cream from Baskin Robbins, Edy's, Blue Bell, Breyers, Tillamook, Häagen-Dazs, and Graeter's. After tasting spoonful after spoonful (and yes, cleansing our palates between bites), Häagen-Dazs strawberry ice cream came out on top. The brand keeps the ingredients to a minimum with just cream, skim milk, strawberries, cane sugar, and egg yolks. No shortcuts, no extras. It's satisfying and straightforward, with a buttery creaminess and a burst of real strawberry flavor that's impossible to ignore.

It turns out Häagen-Dazs didn't rush to get it right. The company reportedly spent six years developing its strawberry recipe, and it shows. The texture, flavor, and balance are nearly flawless. While strawberry may sit quietly beside chocolate, right behind vanilla, as one of America's flavors of choice, this one proves it still has plenty to say. Because when strawberry is done right, it doesn't need to compete — it just wins.