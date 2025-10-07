The Old-Fashioned, Cozy Soup That Might Just Change Your Mind About Cabbage

Cabbage doesn't get enough credit. It's one of the greatest vegetables as it's high in vitamins C and K, packed with fiber, inexpensive enough to feed a family on a budget, and sturdy enough to last weeks in the fridge without complaint. In a soup, it softens gently, lending sweetness and body to a broth while soaking up all the flavors around it — that's the secret of this old-fashioned cabbage soup recipe.

Recipe developer Hayley MacLean builds the flavor from the ground up. Onions, celery, carrots, potatoes, and garlic are sauteed until fragrant, then simmered with cabbage, diced tomatoes, tomato juice, and chicken broth. Thyme, celery salt, a bay leaf, and a pinch of sugar layer in depth, creating a tomato-y base that feels earthy and bright at the same time. The cabbage itself wilts into tender ribbons, mingling with soft chunks of root vegetables. Finished with fresh parsley, the result is nutritious and hearty, but not heavy. It's a soup that tastes both restorative and familiar.

MacLean recommends serving it with a simple green salad and a piece of crusty bread for the kind of meal that will warm you without weighing you down. It also keeps beautifully, with leftovers lasting for days in the fridge. It can even be frozen for months. For anyone who has written cabbage off as bland or one-dimensional, a bowl of this cozy soup makes a strong case for reconsideration.