The Old-Fashioned, Cozy Soup That Might Just Change Your Mind About Cabbage
Cabbage doesn't get enough credit. It's one of the greatest vegetables as it's high in vitamins C and K, packed with fiber, inexpensive enough to feed a family on a budget, and sturdy enough to last weeks in the fridge without complaint. In a soup, it softens gently, lending sweetness and body to a broth while soaking up all the flavors around it — that's the secret of this old-fashioned cabbage soup recipe.
Recipe developer Hayley MacLean builds the flavor from the ground up. Onions, celery, carrots, potatoes, and garlic are sauteed until fragrant, then simmered with cabbage, diced tomatoes, tomato juice, and chicken broth. Thyme, celery salt, a bay leaf, and a pinch of sugar layer in depth, creating a tomato-y base that feels earthy and bright at the same time. The cabbage itself wilts into tender ribbons, mingling with soft chunks of root vegetables. Finished with fresh parsley, the result is nutritious and hearty, but not heavy. It's a soup that tastes both restorative and familiar.
MacLean recommends serving it with a simple green salad and a piece of crusty bread for the kind of meal that will warm you without weighing you down. It also keeps beautifully, with leftovers lasting for days in the fridge. It can even be frozen for months. For anyone who has written cabbage off as bland or one-dimensional, a bowl of this cozy soup makes a strong case for reconsideration.
Customizing cabbage soup
One of cabbage's great qualities is how adaptable it is, and that's also true for this soup. The base of sauteed vegetables and tomato-rich broth welcomes variations, so you can tailor it to whatever's in your pantry. If you want something more substantial, MacLean suggests adding in shredded chicken or cubes of ham to boost protein without overshadowing the vegetables. Otherwise, you can also use tofu and vegetable broth to keep it completely meat-free.
For a version with more depth, try cabbage roll soup, which captures the flavor of classic stuffed cabbage rolls with less fuss. Ground beef and rice simmer alongside cabbage and tomatoes until everything melds together into a rich, satisfying meal. Another angle is to experiment with different cabbages. Green is classic, but cabbage varieties like Savoy or Napa bring a delicate sweetness and a lacy texture that cook down more quickly.
Herbs and spices also shift the character of the soup. A dash of paprika gives it a Hungarian twist, whereas cumin and coriander steer it towards North Africa. Even garnishes are flexible as fresh dill, a dollop of sour cream, or grated Parmesan can all perfectly top a bowl. If you want to gussy it up without changing its character too much, use a generous amount of butter when you sautee the mirepoix, then deglaze the pan with some white wine before pouring in the broth. The beauty of old-fashioned cabbage soup is that it's so adaptable. Once you've mastered the base, it becomes a canvas for flavor, always serving up comfort while still offering something new.