The Best Type Of Cabbage To Use For Classic Cabbage Soup
Cabbage is a versatile and affordably-priced nutritious vegetable, and one of the best ways to bring out its flavors is to throw it in a pot of soup with spices and other veggies. To make sure your classic cabbage soup turns out delicious, you want to use the right variety of cabbage. For Tasting Table's old-fashioned cabbage soup from recipe developer Hayley MacLean, green cabbage is the go-to variety.
Green cabbage works so well in soups like ours because of the thick ribs that can withstand simmering while all of the flavors meld. It's also the most common variety and easier to find for most home cooks. That said, it's not the only option to get similar taste and texture. Savoy cabbage, which has inner and outer leaves that are often used differently, is similar to green cabbage and can be used in this classic soup too. Savoy also stands out in soups because of its hearty leaves and mild flavor that pair well with a variety of ingredients.
Other types like bok choy and red cabbage work in some soups, but we're talking about a traditional recipe here. These other varieties should be avoided because some, like red cabbage, would alter the color, while bok choy or Napa cabbage cook too fast. Sticking with green cabbage, as MacLean uses in our recipe, is ideal because of those leaves, the variety's wide availability, and the cost considering savoy tends to be pricier.
Core and chop green cabbage for soup
With your green or savoy cabbage ready, there's some work to be done before the veggie goes into the pot. Remove the core, then either chop or slice the cabbage depending on how much of the vegetable you want in each spoonful of the soup. According to our recipe, you'll want to cook the celery, onions, garlic, and potatoes before adding the prepared cabbage along with the likes of tomatoes and other ingredients. Be careful though, because even green cabbage can be overcooked in soup. This happens when it turns soft or mushy and starts to fall apart, so don't forget to turn down the temperature during the cooking process.
Green cabbage is ideal for our classic soup recipe, and it's a flavorful ingredient in our cabbage roll soup recipe as well, which is also from recipe developer Hayley MacLean and incorporates ground beef for a meaty flavor profile. And if you have leftover green cabbage but don't want to make another pot of soup, consider our other recipes that use the cruciferous vegetable like roasted cabbage wedges and southern fried cabbage with bacon and peppers.