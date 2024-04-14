The Best Type Of Cabbage To Use For Classic Cabbage Soup

Cabbage is a versatile and affordably-priced nutritious vegetable, and one of the best ways to bring out its flavors is to throw it in a pot of soup with spices and other veggies. To make sure your classic cabbage soup turns out delicious, you want to use the right variety of cabbage. For Tasting Table's old-fashioned cabbage soup from recipe developer Hayley MacLean, green cabbage is the go-to variety.

Green cabbage works so well in soups like ours because of the thick ribs that can withstand simmering while all of the flavors meld. It's also the most common variety and easier to find for most home cooks. That said, it's not the only option to get similar taste and texture. Savoy cabbage, which has inner and outer leaves that are often used differently, is similar to green cabbage and can be used in this classic soup too. Savoy also stands out in soups because of its hearty leaves and mild flavor that pair well with a variety of ingredients.

Other types like bok choy and red cabbage work in some soups, but we're talking about a traditional recipe here. These other varieties should be avoided because some, like red cabbage, would alter the color, while bok choy or Napa cabbage cook too fast. Sticking with green cabbage, as MacLean uses in our recipe, is ideal because of those leaves, the variety's wide availability, and the cost considering savoy tends to be pricier.