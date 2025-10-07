This Vegetable Prep Method Sets You Up For A Week Of Effortless Dinners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meal prep can be a game-changer for anyone who is short on time during the week. Spend a few hours planning meals on the weekend, and you have food ready for the whole week. But this method isn't going to work for everyone. Perhaps your days are unpredictable, you have a family of picky eaters, or maybe you just don't find the meals you made on Sunday to be appealing by the time Friday rolls around.

If batch meal cooking is too restrictive, but you still want to save time, try steaming just the vegetables in advance. Par-cooking vegetables separately means you have ingredients ready to add to whatever dish you opt for on the day. This technique is more flexible than you might think — it's not just about adding a side of veggies to your plate. Par steaming is the trick to crispy roast vegetables that don't take all night, a stir fry whose ingredients are all cooked at the same time, or grilled artichokes that are nicely charred outside and cooked all the way through.

Some vegetables, such as potatoes, benefit nutritionally from this method. The cycle of cooking, cooling, and then reheating helps to increase resistant starches for easier digestion and reduce blood sugar spikes.