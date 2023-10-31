When Meal Prepping, Cook More Vegetables Than You Think You Need

Prepping ingredients and planning meals is a life hack guaranteed to reduce time spent in the kitchen and help you create healthy meal options with ease. Portioning out pasta and cooking chicken to pack away in containers can set you up for delicious, quick snacks and meals, particularly during hectic weeks.

Though cooks new to the world of meal prep may commit mistakes such as failing to diversify menu options or skipping out on seasoning, there's another overlooked element in the art of advanced culinary prep: vegetables. While spur-of-the-moment recipes may call for an exact amount of fresh vegetables to add to the broth simmering on your stove, washing, slicing, and storing more than you think you need can have payoffs in terms of meal planning, snacking, and eating on the go. Having ready-to-eat extra vegetables on hand to quickly serve for meals or dish out during snack time can help you eat more healthfully and toss in extra nutrition when extra fresh flavor is needed.