This Simple Home Bar Organization Tip Saves A Lot More Time Than You Think

Building a home bar can be a point of pride for many beverage enthusiasts or those who enjoy hosting social events in their homes. Having a well-stocked bar cart or home bar area always comes in handy for having guests over, as you're able to offer them a wider variety of cocktails and spirits. But there may come a time when too much collecting or too many bottles begins to feel disorganized and chaotic. Out of all the mistakes to avoid when organizing your home bar, not having the labels facing forward may be the gravest error.

If you've ever seen an episode of MTV's "Cribs" or gotten a peek inside a professionally-organized refrigerator, you'll notice that usually all of the labels on drinks and food are front and center and easy to read. The same method applies to a bar area at home. Similar to how a store displays products, it's easier to reach for the proper bottle by having the label facing outward, eliminating the guesswork. With the labels facing outward, there's no wasting time lifting up or turning each bottle and hoping it's the exact one you're searching for. Think about when you visit a bar. All of the labels are facing toward the bartender and patrons, and the visual access benefits both the bartenders who need to quickly and efficiently reach for a specific bottle, as well as the guests who can study the selection on their own.