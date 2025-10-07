The Sweet Kirkland Snack You Should Be Adding To Desserts And Drinks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying your favorite items in bulk is one of the advantages of shopping at Costco. Its host of Kirkland Signature products guarantees great deals and plenty of delightful options. Tasting Table explored a variety of Costco Kirkland sweet snacks, ranking them from worst to best, and determined there was one sweet treat that just couldn't be beat. Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans come in a 2.5-pound container and are a wonderful addition to your snack rotation, as well as to amp up many of your favorite dessert recipes.

Considered the sweet Kirkland brand snack that will actually impress your palate, these candied nuts boast a minimal list of ingredients, which include pecans, sugar, butter, brown sugar, sea salt, natural flavor, and sunflower oil. Reviews praise them as the best ever and a more affordable choice when compared to other, more expensive brands. It's clear that these sweets are enjoyable on their own as an indulgent snack. With that said, a package of praline pecans measuring more than 2 pounds provides many opportunities for culinary creativity.

In addition to savoring this snack on its own, you can find plenty of ways to incorporate it in a number of pecan recipes to whip up this fall or any time of year. Whether used whole, chopped into smaller pieces, or ground up, this Kirkland snack will be your new secret weapon for added sweetness, protein, and flavor.