If you're tryin' hard to look like Gary Cooper (super duper), you may be listening to Taco's 1982 hit "Puttin' on the Ritz." Alternatively, you may just be grilling a steak in your backyard. Cooper was a two-time Academy Award winner who starred in such timeless classics as "A Farewell to Arms," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Sergeant York," and "High Noon." The western film icon helped define the genre as a whole, but, both on-screen and off, Cooper followed a simplicity-first dogma. Humility aside, the star certainly fits the fella-next-door character archetype of grilling steaks in the backyard, so it's no wonder that he enjoyed his steaks simply as well.

According to a 1959 Sports Illustrated article (released two years before Cooper's passing in 1961), Cooper was known to cook up a few steaks with his family in the garden of their Los Angeles home every week on Sunday. "The active-living and unpretentious Gary Cooper family are fond of simple food," wrote Mary Frost Mabon in the article. In addition to grilled steak, the Cooper household was also particularly fond of spareribs with sauerkraut and green applesauce. The write-up even includes the family's personal recipe for "Crusty Spareribs a la Cooper," which calls for a thorough fat trimming of "the 10 meatiest ribs on each side" hand-selected by the local butcher and a generous all-over brushing with Trader Vic's Barbecue Glaze. As for his steak, the simpler the better.