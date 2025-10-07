The Popular Fast Food Chain Anthony Bourdain Ate Daily When Filming His Cajun Episode Of Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain ate a lot of different food over his decade-plus career as a TV host on shows like "Parts Unknown," so when he really loved a chain restaurant, you would pay attention. The man was never a snob; he specifically focused his show on many cheap, local eats and street food that normal people would enjoy, but fast food usually wasn't a big part of his repertoire. Bourdain famously loved In-N-Out burgers in Los Angeles, once saying it was his favorite restaurant in the city; however, in the same breath, he admitted to not liking most fast food. The other exception? Popeye's.

According to a 2018 article from People, when Bourdain was in Lafayette, Louisiana, filming an episode on Cajun food, he ate at a Popeye's near his hotel three times in three days. His order? Spicy fried chicken, with biscuits and gravy, mac and cheese, and a Dr. Pepper from the fountain. Bourdain was particularly fond of the mac and cheese at Popeye's. However, unlike his unabashed love of In-N-Out, he was a little more self-conscious about being a celebrity chef who loved Popeyes. In fact, after talking about eating it on an episode of "No Reservations," he tweeted, "Embarrassed about the Popeyes confession. My hideous secret."