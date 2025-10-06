If You Eat This Vintage Dessert During The Fall, You're Probably From Pennsylvania

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall is filled with festive desserts that harken back to nostalgic days of tricks, treats, and plenty of sweets. Although some dishes may fall out of fashion over the years, Pennsylvania is home to a once-popular dessert that has largely disappeared from most other tables, but is due for a triumphant return. The humble apple dumpling is like a warm hug of autumnal flavors.

Hailing from England sometime around the 1700s, the vintage dessert became a staple of Pennsylvania Dutch settlers that still carries on to this day. Though the original versions were boiled, one of the first recorded recipes for baked apple dumplings appears in an 1851 cookbook. In Pennsylvania, the dumplings are frequently eaten for breakfast with milk poured on top or served as a dessert alongside a scoop of ice cream. There is even an annual apple dumpling festival held in Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania each May.

As simple as it is delicious, an apple dumpling uses minimal ingredients but requires a rather labor-intensive process, depending on how many you intend to make. They are often made with firm and tart Granny Smith apples, though there are plenty of apple varieties to choose from. Starting by peeling a whole apple and removing the core, the inside is filled with cinnamon and brown sugar and then the apple is wrapped tightly in pie dough, covered in a sweet buttery sauce, and baked. It's one of the best vintage fall dishes that deserves a comeback.