Princess Diana's Bread Pudding Blends Classic Comfort With A Sweet Twist

Princess Diana was an icon who won the whole world's heart. Credited with bringing the royal family to the forefront of popular culture back in the '90s, people were obsessed with every aspect of her life — including all of the princess' favorite foods. According to "Eating Royally," a cookbook by Darren McGrady, a chef for Britain's royal family, Princess Diana's favorite dessert was Irish bread and butter pudding. Only, it was McGrady's recipe she liked the best. In his cook book, chef McGrady shares the bread and butter pudding recipe that, according to him, Princess Dian deemed "the best bread and butter pudding in the world."

McGrady's recipe is a classic bread and butter pudding, consisting of crustless white bread cut into triangles and dipped in melted butter, layered with raisins, then doused in a rich egg and cream custard. McGrady's decadent twist is to soak the raisins in Amaretto before layering them into the pudding. Once assembled, the bread and butter pudding is baked in a water bath in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. As the final touch, he covers the top in granulated sugar before broiling or brûléeing it, finishing the caramelized sugar top with a sprinkling of slivered almonds and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Thanks to the vanilla paste, the flavor of the custard is decadently rich, creamy, and aromatic. It's a luxurious background for the buttery taste of the bread and nutty fruitiness from the amaretto-soaked raisins. McGrady recommends serving the bread and butter pudding with fresh berries and a drizzle of heavy cream.