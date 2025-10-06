The Pizza Stone Redditors Swear Will Last For Decades

Beyond the perfect pizza dough recipe, sauce, and cheese, homemade pizza aficionados have a beloved tool key to crafting a perfect pie: a pizza stone. Cooking pizza atop a pizza stone helps retain and distribute heat evenly to result in a perfectly crispy crust without the need for a fancy brick oven. While useful for achieving a crispy yet chewy texture, not all pizza stones are equal — or equally long-lasting, for that matter. However, there is one particular pizza stone brand people swear by, noting it will last for decades: The Pampered Chef.

In a recent Reddit post, one user shared a picture of their multiple Pampered Chef pizza stones, noting, "Just realized mine is over 30 years old." And they're not alone. In response to this revelation, the comment section filled with notes from others agreeing that their Pampered Chef pizza stones have indeed lasted the test of time — in many cases, over 20 years. "Oh wow. I just did the math, and I realize I've had mine for about 23-25 years," one person wrote. "I have several that are from the 90s!" someone else responded. "This feels like something passed down from generation to generation," another said about the ceramic pizza stone made of natural clay. Though some people noted that their pizza stones from the brand had cracked or broken over the years, with the right care, Pampered Chef pizza stones (at least the old school ones) can last for decades.