What Exactly Is The Difference Between Plumcots, Pluots, And Apriums?

Plumcots, Pluots, and Apriums are all hybrid fruits, meaning that one variety of produce has been crossbred with a second variety to produce an entirely new third variety. Many fruits and vegetables are actually man-made, and while modern farmers can graft part of one fruit tree onto a different type of tree to produce a hybrid fruit, nature has also been producing hybrid plants via mutation and cross-pollination for centuries, so it's not the same as genetic engineering in a laboratory. When farmers choose to crossbreed a fruit, the result–if successful–usually yields the best traits of both fruits together. Floyd Zaiger fine-tuned cross-breeding hybrid stone fruit like plumcots and created Pluots and Apriums in the late 1980s. The names sound similar because they are, with the main difference between the three fruits being the ratios of plum and apricot in each variety of fruit.

A plumcot is about an even split of 50% plum and 50% apricot, so their traits can vary widely. Plumcots were the first hybrid fruit to combine apricots and plums, while Pluots and Apriums followed later. The sweetness from the apricot blends with the more sour notes of a plum, making them a delicious combination of the two fruits. Varieties include the Supernova with a deep red flesh; Golden Treat with a yellow flesh and pale green skin; and Flavor Gator, with a mottled greenish exterior and a bright red flesh that lightens from the darker edges to the lighter pit.