The 2 Countries Where You Can Drop Your Sourdough Starter Off At Daycare

Fresh baked sourdough is many things — it's chewy, light, tangy, crusty, bubbly and fluffy. But it can also be a pain to make, especially if you maintain your own living sourdough starter. To keep it active, you need to feed it every day, which becomes cumbersome pretty quickly. If you live in Sweden or Denmark, however, you can drop your starter off at a daycare when you need some time off.

The idea is thought to have originated in Sweden, though no one really knows who first came up with it. Around 2013, the owners of a Stockholm bakery, RC Café (formerly RC Chocolat), decided to start offering a sourdough hotel service to travelers. The business has multiple locations, including an 24-hour outpost at Arlanda Airport, where people can drop off their starters before boarding their flights and pick it up upon their return.

RC Café didn't really plan the initiative as a money-making scheme, it just wanted to help fellow bakers. For just $3 a day or $12 per week, RC Café makes sure all of the sourdough starters under its care stay alive and healthy by regularly feeding and discarding them to maintain size. Another sourdough care service popped up elsewhere in the city a few years later, but has since closed. The only other place that seems to have kept up the concept is The Sourdough Inn in Denmark.