The Creamy Comfort Food That Would Benefit From A Scoop Of Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is a favorite breakfast food for dairy fans and health enthusiasts alike, with a whopping 24 grams of protein per cup. Along with having more protein than Greek yogurt, cottage cheese is also just as versatile. The internet-famous cottage cheese flatbread recipe is just one way to transform the lumpy curds into an entirely different dish. Mashed potatoes are yet another dish that would benefit from a scoop of cottage cheese.

Mashed potatoes are creamy, comforting, and simple to make. While butter and milk can elevate flavors, cottage cheese will take the spuds from a carby indulgence to a protein-rich side dish. It'll also enhance both taste and texture. Many of our favorite recipes like these creamy garlic mashed potatoes, use sour cream for a tangy and creamy upgrade. Cottage cheese, however, has the same tanginess and a buttery dairy richness that will complement the flavor of the earthy spuds. Plus, it'll bring a more velvety, thicker consistency to the mash, making the dish especially hearty — not to mention, incredibly satiating due to all that extra protein.

To add cottage cheese into mashed potatoes, simply blitz the ingredient in the blender until smooth, adding milk if necessary. Then, add the mixture to your freshly boiled potatoes, mashing to combine. You can also toss in some butter for richness, but the cottage cheese will take care of the flavor and texture all on its own.