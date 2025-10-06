The Creamy Comfort Food That Would Benefit From A Scoop Of Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese is a favorite breakfast food for dairy fans and health enthusiasts alike, with a whopping 24 grams of protein per cup. Along with having more protein than Greek yogurt, cottage cheese is also just as versatile. The internet-famous cottage cheese flatbread recipe is just one way to transform the lumpy curds into an entirely different dish. Mashed potatoes are yet another dish that would benefit from a scoop of cottage cheese.
Mashed potatoes are creamy, comforting, and simple to make. While butter and milk can elevate flavors, cottage cheese will take the spuds from a carby indulgence to a protein-rich side dish. It'll also enhance both taste and texture. Many of our favorite recipes like these creamy garlic mashed potatoes, use sour cream for a tangy and creamy upgrade. Cottage cheese, however, has the same tanginess and a buttery dairy richness that will complement the flavor of the earthy spuds. Plus, it'll bring a more velvety, thicker consistency to the mash, making the dish especially hearty — not to mention, incredibly satiating due to all that extra protein.
To add cottage cheese into mashed potatoes, simply blitz the ingredient in the blender until smooth, adding milk if necessary. Then, add the mixture to your freshly boiled potatoes, mashing to combine. You can also toss in some butter for richness, but the cottage cheese will take care of the flavor and texture all on its own.
Tips for cottage cheese mashed potatoes
It's easy to add cottage cheese into any recipe, no matter which method you choose to make mashed potatoes. Simply swap the sour cream and most of the butter for blended cottage cheese in instant pot mashed potatoes or work some into a basic boxed mix.
To get perfectly textured cottage cheese mashed potatoes, a simple potato masher is all you need. For a creamier consistency, Priority Chef's Potato Ricer can also break the spuds down better. While melted butter and cream are certainly upgrades on the flavor front, you can also them to thin out the whipped cottage cheese for a silkier consistency. If you're looking for a lower fat liquid, then opt for 2% or non-fat milk. Another way to thin out your mash without sacrificing flavor and texture is to add in some of the reserved cooking water — the liquid will thin the cottage cheese mixture while the starch will enhance the mashed potatoes' creaminess.
Beyond cottage cheese, there are plenty of other ingredients that will revamp your mashed potatoes. For example, add savory roasted garlic or fresh chives to the spuds for a boost of aroma and flavor. Likewise, caramelized onions would be a sweetly textured addition to contrast the tang of the cottage cheese. You can also introduce more cheese to the mash with a sprinkle of nutty and salty parmesan or melted mozzarella.