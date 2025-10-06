Here's How Many Cloves You'll Find In A Typical Head Of White Garlic

It doesn't take a scientist to know that adding garlic to a dish can lend tremendous flavor. One of the single biggest ways to increase garlic's very specific flavor profile is to add more to your dish. Simply put, the sheer number of cloves you use in a recipe can make or break a dish. Which is why it's important to know just how many cloves you can expect to have on hand in a typical head of white garlic (garlic with white outer skin layers). While there are many varieties of white garlic, meaning that each bulb can technically yield somewhere in the range of 2 to 40 cloves, the average supermarket bulb generally gives you around 10-12 cloves.

But just how much of that sharply pungent, savory flavor you get depends on a myriad of things like what variety you're using, its size (small vs. big), if you're using it raw or cooked, how it's cut (Ina Garten has a method for mincing garlic super fine), and how you cook it — for example, whole roasted garlic bulbs or simply chopped and cooked with onions as the base of a dish.

While most grocery stores carry only white-skinned, softneck garlic, due to its mild flavor, long storage life, and ease of transport, there are also hardneck white garlic varieties available. Porcelain garlic is one of these and contains the fewest number of cloves at around 4-6 per bulb. The softneck bulbs at your local grocer typically belong either to silverskin (smaller and more garlicky with more cloves, these run mild to sharp in flavor) or artichoke (larger bulbs with a milder flavor) categories. But with a bunch of sub-varieties, maybe turning to science isn't such a bad idea.