What To Consider When Using Small Vs Big Garlic Cloves In A Recipe

Recipes can be confusing, especially when the measurements are a bit unclear. Take garlic as an example. We know that garlic cloves are rarely the same size, so when a recipe calls for a certain number of cloves, what's that about? In most cases, it's safe to assume the recipe writer is thinking of a medium-sized clove, and they rely on you to make that judgment. And when it comes to garlic, going a little lighter or heavier on the flavor is unlikely to make a huge difference in the outcome for the majority of recipes.

Now that we've cleared up the recipe writing dilemma, it's worth considering just why garlic cloves are so variable. Like many other culinary plants, there is a wide range of garlic varieties. What you find at your local store or farmer's market will usually reflect what's available in the area and in season, although garlic is also imported, largely from China, all year round. Garlic heads can produce 16 or more cloves inside, or as few as five depending on the variety.