The Disastrous Flambé Performance That Still Earned A Young Guy Fieri 40 Bucks

With his hit Food Network shows, iconic spiky hairdo, and passion for unique flavor combinations, Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in America. But, this wasn't always the case. Before earning a degree in Hospitality Management, opening any restaurants, or winning an Emmy Awards, he was just a kid who loved to cook — but, he didn't always know exactly what he was doing. It might be hard to believe, but Fieri gave some solid evidence backing this as he talked about one of his first food jobs on Food & Wine's Tinfoil Swans podcast, mentioning a major flambé mishap.

As a laidback 17-year-old with a dream, a young Guy Fieri was working as a flambé captain when he had a disastrous performance he'll never forget. It all started when he finished serving a couple, recalling, "I go to move the cart and the tablecloth is caught in the wheel. I just think I'll yank it a little bit harder." At which point, Fieri shares that the tablecloth got stuck in the wheel, shifting all the ingredients on the cart and sending them airborne. "A globule of mustard flies through the air and center-punches [her] right in the forehead ... when it splatters, there's a silhouette of her left in the booth."

Against all odds, however, Fieri managed to walk away unscathed following this display. In fact, he actually earned a $40 tip from the husband who thought the whole thing was hilarious, dubbing his "the best anniversary" ever.