The Disastrous Flambé Performance That Still Earned A Young Guy Fieri 40 Bucks
With his hit Food Network shows, iconic spiky hairdo, and passion for unique flavor combinations, Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in America. But, this wasn't always the case. Before earning a degree in Hospitality Management, opening any restaurants, or winning an Emmy Awards, he was just a kid who loved to cook — but, he didn't always know exactly what he was doing. It might be hard to believe, but Fieri gave some solid evidence backing this as he talked about one of his first food jobs on Food & Wine's Tinfoil Swans podcast, mentioning a major flambé mishap.
As a laidback 17-year-old with a dream, a young Guy Fieri was working as a flambé captain when he had a disastrous performance he'll never forget. It all started when he finished serving a couple, recalling, "I go to move the cart and the tablecloth is caught in the wheel. I just think I'll yank it a little bit harder." At which point, Fieri shares that the tablecloth got stuck in the wheel, shifting all the ingredients on the cart and sending them airborne. "A globule of mustard flies through the air and center-punches [her] right in the forehead ... when it splatters, there's a silhouette of her left in the booth."
Against all odds, however, Fieri managed to walk away unscathed following this display. In fact, he actually earned a $40 tip from the husband who thought the whole thing was hilarious, dubbing his "the best anniversary" ever.
Fieri has had more than one flambé fumble
That wasn't the only time Fieri had some bad luck with his flambé cart. The California native told Northside San Francisco that he once set a couple's table on fire. To make things worse, his cart was set alight, too. Not to mention that the mishap also occurred on a major holiday: Thanksgiving. While he managed to put out the flames, he credits the help of a cold Hurricane cocktail that was sitting within arm's reach.
Fieri might have dubbed the incident one of his worst restaurant experiences, but overall he did enjoy being a flambé captain. He said that the job almost felt like a show. According to the Food Network star, "It was the best job. I was hangin' out with the guests, making their food and telling them how I was making it."
Eventually, Fieri's skills did improve. He mastered everything from buttery, crêpes Suzette to tableside Caesar salads and steak Diane. As his career blossomed, he left the tableside life behind. But, he still loves to share flambé recipes with his fans, like cherries jubilee and a caramelized bananas Foster. The mustard, though, is always optional.