The Best Pizza In America, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Ever since pizza was brought to America by Italian immigrants in the late 19th century, we have been infatuated with it. Our love affair with pizza has only continued to grow, with each region across the U.S. developing its own spin on this dish based on locally available ingredients and local sensibilities.

While we here at Tasting Table have our own take on what the best pizza places in the U.S. are, we wanted to talk to a culinary expert on the matter. Who better to consult than celebrity chef, Food Network alum, and native New Yorker, Alex Guarnaschelli? The chef, whose hit show "Alex vs. America" is slated to debut for its fifth season on October 7th, took time out of her busy schedule running the restaurant Clara, at The New York Historical to speak with us.

Being a New Yorker means Guarnaschelli has some very strong opinions on pizza. Not surprisingly, her favorite spots in the country are all located in New York City and New Jersey, where the pizza style is incredibly unique compared with anywhere else in the country. Read on to discover her favorite places, what she orders, and the reasons why she considers these pizza spots so sublime.