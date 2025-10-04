The Best Pizza In America, According To Alex Guarnaschelli
Ever since pizza was brought to America by Italian immigrants in the late 19th century, we have been infatuated with it. Our love affair with pizza has only continued to grow, with each region across the U.S. developing its own spin on this dish based on locally available ingredients and local sensibilities.
While we here at Tasting Table have our own take on what the best pizza places in the U.S. are, we wanted to talk to a culinary expert on the matter. Who better to consult than celebrity chef, Food Network alum, and native New Yorker, Alex Guarnaschelli? The chef, whose hit show "Alex vs. America" is slated to debut for its fifth season on October 7th, took time out of her busy schedule running the restaurant Clara, at The New York Historical to speak with us.
Being a New Yorker means Guarnaschelli has some very strong opinions on pizza. Not surprisingly, her favorite spots in the country are all located in New York City and New Jersey, where the pizza style is incredibly unique compared with anywhere else in the country. Read on to discover her favorite places, what she orders, and the reasons why she considers these pizza spots so sublime.
Razza Pizza Artigianale (Jersey City, New Jersey)
Alex Guarnaschelli's first pick for best pizza in America is a spot located just outside of New York City. Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City, New Jersey has been redefining pizza for years. Helmed by chef and owner Dan Richer, this restaurant takes every step of the pizza-making process seriously, from cultivating the yeast culture for its dough to hand-selecting the salt that goes on each pie. It constantly innovates, searching for new farms to supply the freshest ingredients and testing new cooking techniques to perfect the texture of its pizza.
This attention to detail shows, but it is not only one piece of the proverbial pie. Alex Guarnaschelli says "It's the whole thing. It's everything that Dan is doing there. He makes his own cultured butter. He makes his own bread. By the way, do not sleep on the desserts there. They are as good as the pizza." And, she says it keeps getting better. Razza doesn't just rest on its laurels, it is committed to continuing to outdo itself every time she visits.
As for which pizza to order at Razza, "I'm a Margherita person because I think a Margherita is the test of a place. It's the benchmark and I always have it and I love it." Its simplicity is what makes a classic margherita pizza so difficult to execute with finesse, and few do it better than Razza.
Arturo's Coal Oven Pizza (New York, New York)
For her second pick, Alex Guarnaschelli went old-school and selected Arturo's Coal Oven Pizza located in New York City. In operation since 1957, Arturo's isn't exclusively a pizza restaurant, as it serves a full menu of Italian classics and has a rather robust wine list.
However, its coal oven cranks out some of the best pies you'll find in the city and is what makes the pies from this spot so delectable according to Guarnaschelli. "This charred can only come from a certain type of oven with an attitude ... It's not common that I say this, but I care more about the taste of the pizza and the tomatoes than I even do the cheese.And that feeling comes out when I go there specifically."
Speaking of the tomatoes, the sauce at Arturo's is on the acidic side, which can be particularly well-suited to pizza because it helps to balance out the fat and richness of the cheese and the intense flavor imparted by the coal oven. When dining at Arturo's, Guarnaschelli generally branches out and gets the sausage pizza, though the list of options are dizzying.
NY Pizza Suprema (New York, New York)
Established in 1964, NY Pizza Suprema is no stranger to awards, accolades, and celebrity endorsements, making it a logical selection for inclusion on this list by Alex Guarnaschelli. This New York City Institution has been owned by the same family in the same location since its inception. It prides itself on tradition and nostalgia, featuring pizza by the slice.
Though the list of offerings at this pizza place are staggering and impressive, what NY Pizza Suprema is most well-known for is its homemade sauce, which is made from-scratch daily. "This could be a controversial pick because the sauce is a little bit .... Sweet ... I don't care how much hate mail I get, but I love a pinch of sugar in my tomato sauce." The sauce is also heavy on the oregano, but Guarnaschelli loves it, as it reminds her of the recipe that she grew up eating at home.
As for her slice of choice, she's fond of a simple pepperoni slice. If you visit NY Pizza Suprema, you may want to brush up on some etiquette so you can order pizza there without looking like a tourist. You never order a cheese pizza, you ask for it "plain." And, don't dilly dally. Keep the line moving or you might just be kicked out of line.
Koronet Pizza (New York, New York)
Last, but certainly not least, Alex Guarnaschelli is fond of Koronet Pizza. While there are two locations, the one she frequents is located on Broadway. Guarnaschelli recalls with fondness frequenting this pizzeria when she was attending college at Barnard. 30 years later, she says the pizza is still equally as delicious.
This place is known for its oversized slices of pie that are loaded with toppings. They are heavy-handed with the cheese and the sauce, which may not be everyone's cup of tea, but for Guarnaschelli, sometimes it hits the spot. "I know purists will say, you're not supposed to have too much sauce or too much cheese ... Sometimes I want a slice of pizza that's so heavy, I almost can't pick it up with one hand, and so big and so unwieldy. And that's this pizza."
While this place has its fair share of eclectic pizza offerings, like broccoli and spinach pies, when it comes to Guarnaschelli, she always gets her slice plain. Koronet also offers a selection of different flavored rolls, which look like a play on a classic calzone.
The new season of Food Network's "Alex vs. America" premieres on Tuesday, October 7 at 9 eastern, 8 central. To find out more about Clara, at The New York Historical, click here.