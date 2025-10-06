What Chefs Know About From-Scratch Pasta That Home Cooks Often Miss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There may be no single act in the kitchen that is quite as romanticized as making pasta from scratch. But results in home kitchens don't always live up to those romantic dreams — and the issue often comes down to the ingredients. While it might appear as if folks are using any old flour and whatever eggs they happen to have on hand, a savvy chef knows that when making fresh pasta, using the finest ingredients is of paramount importance.

To shed light on the best ingredients for making restaurant-worthy pasta at home, Tasting Table reached out to Sarah Grueneberg, Chef and Owner of Chicago's Monteverde restaurant and author of "Listen to Your Vegetables." Her explanation as to why quality ingredients are key for homemade pasta was simple: "Pasta is made with so few ingredients that you want to make sure you're using the best that you can access."

Like much of Italian cuisine, making really good fresh pasta is about the simple combination of a few high-quality ingredients, with the rest coming down to balance and technique. As for which ingredients you actually need to make that beautiful pasta, Grueneberg said that the best move is to "buy 00 flour and keep it in the freezer so it stays fresh and look for eggs with beautiful rich yolks."