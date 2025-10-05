A Chef Explains Why 5 Minutes Can Make Or Break The Process Of Transforming Cornmeal Into Creamy Polenta

When making creamy polenta from scratch, some people put cornmeal in a food processor to make finer starchy granules that cook quicker. To each their own, but while you certainly don't want lumps of improperly gelatinized starch, the coarse texture of cornmeal amidst the creamy porridge isn't a bad thing. In fact, Sarah Grueneberg prefers it. "I do not recommend pulsing cornmeal in the blender," Grueneberg explains. "I personally like more varied textures and if it's too fine, it can be gummy."

Whether your making polenta topped with eggplant ragout or serving it simply on its own, the dish is all about finding that creamy balance with the right amount of liquid. About 4 to 4 ½ cups of liquid for every 1 cup cornmeal should strike the perfect ratio and ideal creaminess, along with the added butter, starch and, of course, the right amount of whisking. Overall, the more whisking or stirring you do, the better. Just make sure you stir constantly, especially during those first five minutes — and be sure to get the sides and bottom of the pot too.

To make polenta with less constant stirring, there are some alternative methods. For instance, you can try making it in a rice cooker, or start the dish off by boiling it in a heat-proof pot on the stovetop and finishing it off in the oven.