Overcooking This One Simple Thing Could Make Your Pasta Bitter

Crafting a truly wonderful pasta dish is an art that requires a deft and delicate touch. The best pasta dishes often rely on only a few basic ingredients, which must be handled well and combined in perfect concert. Aglio e olio, the simple Neapolitan dish, for example, relies at its core on the simple combination of garlic and oil. But if you aren't careful in your preparation, if you cook it a bit too long or too hot, that garlic can quickly turn from fragrant to bitter, ruining the dish.

For advice on how to avoid this fettuccine fiasco, we turned to Sarah Grueneberg, Chef and Owner of Chicago's Monteverde, and Author of "Listen to Your Vegetables." Her first piece of advice is to keep careful watch on your pan temperature. "If your pan is too hot," she explains, "the garlic goes from raw to burnt almost immediately."

Obviously, in a dish with as few ingredients as aglio e olio, that bitter, burnt garlic is going to stand out front and center, and throw everything off. But even when it is hidden by other ingredients, such as in a tomato-based sauce, bitter garlic is a flavor best avoided. The root of good cooking is getting the best out of every ingredient, after all. To accomplish this with garlic, Grueneberg suggests that you "use a low or moderate heat setting and slowly caramelize the garlic, which brings out the sweetness and minimizes any super bitter notes." It may take a couple of minutes longer in the pan, but the results are more than worth the extra time spent.