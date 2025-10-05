Maureen O'Hara's Tuna Salad Gets A Crunchy Upgrade From This Salty Snack

If you're ready for a walk down memory lane, O'Hara's crunchy tuna salad is an easy and surprisingly clever recipe to revive. It starts with tuna. She was partial to StarKist, calling it "tender, tasty every time." From there, it's a simple matter of layering ingredients so each one brings something different to the dish. In her version, you'll combine a can of StarKist tuna or more, depending on your preference (she recommended the fancy salad pack or chunk style, though only the chunk option remains available today) with 4 ½ tablespoons of chopped sweet or dill pickle, 1 ½ tablespoons of minced onion, 1 cup of mayonnaise, and 1 ½ tablespoons of lemon juice. Chill the mixture in a covered dish until you're ready to serve.

Here's where O'Hara's signature touch comes in. Right before serving, fold in 1 ½ cups of shredded cabbage for crisp freshness, along with a small bag of coarsely crushed potato chips. Not sure which one to add? Our ranking of store-bought potato chips makes it easy to choose the perfect one based on your preference.

Serve the salad in a bowl lined with lettuce leaves and garnish with tomato wedges for a vintage presentation that feels straight out of a 1950s picnic. The recipe makes six servings, perfect for a family lunch or outdoor gathering. And while O'Hara's version keeps things simple, you can easily adapt it. Try spicy potato chips, add fresh herbs, or sprinkle in a little heat with chili flakes. Just like the actress herself, this salad proves bold choices can leave a lasting impression.