Here's How Much Your Old School Lunch Box Could Be Worth

Kids today don't know how easy they have it with those soft, malleable lunch boxes that squeeze easily into their bookbags. There was a time when we'd beg our parents for a cooler design on our lunch boxes, because the darn things were always stuck in our hands, too big and clunky to hide inside a backpack. The challenges of our early days were worth the struggle, though, because some of those bulky, cumbersome lunch boxes are now more valuable than all our schoolday memories combined.

The vintage lunch boxes worth the most money are the ones featuring colorful depictions of popular TV shows, movies, comic books, board games, and discontinued brands. Lunch boxes with "Star Trek," "The Jetsons," "The Lone Ranger," "Dudley-Do-Right," and various vintage Disney characters can be worth hundreds of dollars, while more obscure ones, such as "Pac-Man" and "Strawberry Shortcake" can also fetch a pretty penny. Other valuable lunch box designs include King-Seely Thermos Co.'s "The Munsters" box from 1965 which goes for between $1,000-$2,500, Adco's "Mickey and Friends" box from 1954 which goes for between $1,000- $2,000, and Aladdin's "The Beatles" box from 1966 which can sell for between $500-$1,500. Perhaps the most valuable lunch box of all is the 1954 "Superman" metal lunch box made by Universal Studios. It's so beloved that one auction in 2010 sold the lunchbox for nearly $12,000, while regular resale value can fetch between $1,000-$16,000.