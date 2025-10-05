Which Country Eats The Most Salt?

Salt is more than just the finely-ground grains we season our food with. In the past, wars were fought for salt, and it was so valuable it was used as a currency — the word salary traces its roots to the allowance given to Roman soldiers to buy salt. Today, in the U.S., we eat about 8.9 grams (0.3 ounces) of the stuff a day, per person, according to the World Population Review. But when it comes to global salt consumption, Americans don't even come close to taking the crown. That goes to China. The Chinese eat more than twice the amount of salt per capita than Americans, at 17.7 grams (0.6 ounces) a day. China outpaces the runner-up by more than 3 grams (Hungary at 14.3 grams per person a day).

Part of the reason the Chinese eat so much salt is historic cooking methods deeply embedded in the cuisine. To demonstrate, a portion of Tasting Table-approved spicy Chinese eggplant stir fry contains about 1,153.3 milligrams of sodium (equivalent of almost 3 grams of salt), or nearly 50% of the maximum daily intake of 2,300 milligrams of sodium (6 grams of salt), per the Mayo Clinic. And that's us trying to be conservative with the soy sauce, which contains about 1000 milligrams of sodium per tablespoon. What's particularly interesting is that an assessment in the Risk Management and Healthcare Policy journal noted that about 80% of the salt consumed by Chinese people is from home cooking — the mirror opposite of the situation in the rest of the world, where most people's salt intake is from processed food. This means traditional cooking techniques like stir-frying at high heat, ingredients like soy sauce and fermented black beans (a staple in Sichuan cooking), and the practice of seasoning dishes throughout the cooking process all contribute to far higher sodium levels than the global average.